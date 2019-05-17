National Institute of Technology, Calicut has invited applications for Adhoc faculty in various fields. Those shortlisted will get a consolidated remuneration Rs. 50,000 per month. The candidates should note that the remuneration won’t be enhanced for any reason during the term of engagement. The appointment for the same will be for a period of one semester that will begin in July 2019.
Last date to apply: June 6, 2019
NIIT Calicut Vacancy details:
- Architecture& Planning -14 Posts
- Civil Engineering – 11 Posts
- Chemical Engineering – 3 Posts
- Computer Science & Engineering – 14 Posts
- Electrical Engineering – 13 Posts
- Electronics & Communication Engineering – 6 Posts
- Mechanical Engineering – 18 Posts
- Mathematics – 11 Posts
- Physics – 4 Posts
- Chemistry – 4 Posts
- School of Biotechnology – 5 Posts
- Economics – 3 Posts
- Management – 3 Posts
- English – 1 Post
- German – 1 Post
- French – 1 Post
- SMSE– 1 Post
Remuneration: 50,000/- per month
For candidates with M. Arch/M.Tech and M. Plan/ MBA degree: 40,000 per month
Educational Qualification:
Chemical Engineering Faculty- PhD/M.E/M.Tech
How to apply for NIT Calicut Faculty Jobs 2019:
Applications should reach via email to the Head of the Department/ Schools/ on or before June 6, 2019. Candidates should ensure to send a scanned copy of their UG, PG and PhD degree or mark sheet along with the application.