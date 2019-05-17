NIT Calicut Adhoc faculty recruitment 2019: Interested candidates are required to apply by June 6, 2019, and the joining will be in the month of July.

National Institute of Technology, Calicut has invited applications for Adhoc faculty in various fields. Those shortlisted will get a consolidated remuneration Rs. 50,000 per month. The candidates should note that the remuneration won’t be enhanced for any reason during the term of engagement. The appointment for the same will be for a period of one semester that will begin in July 2019.

Last date to apply: June 6, 2019

NIIT Calicut Vacancy details:

Architecture& Planning -14 Posts

Civil Engineering – 11 Posts

Chemical Engineering – 3 Posts

Computer Science & Engineering – 14 Posts

Electrical Engineering – 13 Posts

Electronics & Communication Engineering – 6 Posts

Mechanical Engineering – 18 Posts

Mathematics – 11 Posts

Physics – 4 Posts

Chemistry – 4 Posts

School of Biotechnology – 5 Posts

Economics – 3 Posts

Management – 3 Posts

English – 1 Post

German – 1 Post

French – 1 Post

SMSE– 1 Post

Remuneration: 50,000/- per month

For candidates with M. Arch/M.Tech and M. Plan/ MBA degree: 40,000 per month

Educational Qualification:

Chemical Engineering Faculty- PhD/M.E/M.Tech

How to apply for NIT Calicut Faculty Jobs 2019:

Applications should reach via email to the Head of the Department/ Schools/ on or before June 6, 2019. Candidates should ensure to send a scanned copy of their UG, PG and PhD degree or mark sheet along with the application.

