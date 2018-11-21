National Institute of Technology, Delhi is hiring people for the post of professor and others. The candidates who want to work for with NIT can apply for the vacant posts. National Institute of Technology is inviting applications from eligible candidates and giving an opportunity to work with the esteemed institute.

National Institute of Technology, Delhi is hiring people for the post of professor and others. The candidates who want to work for with NIT can apply for the vacant posts. National Institute of Technology is inviting applications from eligible candidates and giving an opportunity to work with the esteemed institute.

Following a prescribed format, the candidates can apply for the available positions before December 10, 2018. There are various vacant positions open for the candidates to apply for including associate professor and assistant professor grade. To save you from the chaos of finding out the details, we have mentioned it all here!

Date to remember:

December 10, 2018, is the last date of submitting applications, the candidates must do it before or on this date.

Vacant posts:

7 vacancies for the post of professor

12 vacancies for the post of associate professor

4 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor Grade I and Assistant Professor Grade II

Here’s the eligibility required!

The candidate should have a good educational qualification and should already be a professor or Associate Professor or Assistant Professor Grade I or Assistant Professor Grade II-Ph.D.

Here’s how you can apply for the job!

The eligible candidates can directly submit applications online for the vacant posts on the official website of NIT i.e., nitdelhi.ac.in. This is a golden opportunity for all of those people who wanted to work with NIT as a professor and live the peaceful life of a government employee at the same time. National Institute of Technology has a total of 23 vacancies right now, so the candidates should submit their applications as soon as possible.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More