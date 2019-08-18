NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of Associate Professors and Professors by the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar on the official website, nitj.ac.in. Interested candidates who are eligible to apply for the post, can do the same through the official website on or before September 20, 2019.

Important Date:

Application last date: September 20, 2019

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar NIT jalandhar associate professors and professors vacancy details.

There are total 30 posts that are vacant for the position of an Associate Professor and 13 posts are vacant for Professor.

Eligibility criteria for Associate Professors and Professors Job

Educational Qualification:

(i) A detailed education qualification, experience and other criteria for selection to faculty positions will be best suited according to the Schedule E of the first statutes of the NIT(Amendment Statutes, 2017) (Ref. Gazette of India dated July, 24, 2017). Also, subsequent clarifications that has been received from Ministry of HRD, New Delhi.

The direct link for the same is available at www.nitj.ac.in. The areas of specialisation in various departments are available in this Advertisement as Annexure-1.

(ii) A ll new entrants should have a Ph.D. in the relevant discipline. It shall have first class in the preceding degrees.

(i) For All Engineering Departments:

4 – Year B.Sc. (Engineering) / B.E. / B.Tech. in relevant

branch of Engineering with Ph.D. in appropriate area (as approved by concerned Board of Studies).

OR

Integrated M.E./M. Tech with Ph.D. in appropriate branch Page 2 of 7

(ii) For Department of Mathematics:

Ph.D. with B. Sc (3 yrs/4 yrs). and M.Sc. (in appropriate branch)

(iii) For Department of Humanities & Management:

(a) Humanities Ph.D. with B.A./B.Sc./BBA/B.Com and M.A./MBA or equivalent PGDM (02 yrs)

(b) Management- Ph.D. with B.A./B.Sc./BBA/B.Com and MBA or equivalent PGDM (02 years)

Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online on or before September 20, 2019.

