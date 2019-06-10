NIT Jamshedpur is hiring for the 63 positions of Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website on or before 06 July 2019.

NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment 2019: NIT Jamshedpur has announced vacancies for 63 positions for the post of Assistant Professor. Online applications are invited for faculty positions at the level of Assistant Professor (On Contract) level 10/11 and Assistant Professor level 12 in 7th CPC in the various departments under 4 Tier flexible cadre structure from Indian nationals.

The Eligible candidates can apply at NIT Jamshedpur Official website on or before 06 July 2019. The application along with other essential documents is to be sent to “the Registrar, National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur-831014, Jharkhand, India” latest by 12 July 2019.

Important Dates To Be Remembered

Last Date of Application – 06 July 2019 (till 05:00 PM)

Last Date of Submitting Hard Copy of Online Application – 12 July 2019 (till 05:00 PM)

Reservations for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/EWS candidates will be applicable as per the Government of India norms i.e. UR – 15 Posts, OBC – 24 Posts, SC – 13 Post, ST – 9 Posts, PWD – 4 Posts, EWS – 2 Posts. Applicants can visit the institute website for details like information brochures, on-line application forms, etc.

Ph.D in the relevant field along with substantial amount of experience in the required field is the eligibility criteria for applying to the post. The age limit is 60 years.

