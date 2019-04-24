NIT Karnataka invites application for Junior Research Fellow and Intel Project Fellow posts: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Karnataka has released one vacancy for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Intel Project Fellow. The interested candidates can apply by visiting on the official website of NIT, Karnataka @ nitk.ac.in.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Karnataka is recruiting for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Intel Project Fellow Posts. The students who qualify the educational criteria can apply for the posts before the last date of application. The interested candidates can also mail their details along with demanded documents to placement @ nitk.ac.in. The received applications will be scrutinized and suitable candidates will be called for an interview.

Important Dates:

The last date to apply for Junior Research Fellow post is May 22, 2019.

The last date to apply for Intel Project Fellow post is May 6, 2019.

NIT, Karnataka Vacancies:

There is only one vacant seat in each post (JRF and Intel Project Fellow).

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellow and Intel Project Fellow:

For JRF post candidates must hold the degree of BE/B.Tech/M.Tech/MS(R)/M.E./equivalent in relevant subject.

For Intel Project Fellow post, the candidates must hold a degree of M.E/M. Tech or B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology/ Information Science.

For more queries, the applicants are advised to go through the official website of National Institute of Karnataka, Surathkal @ nitk.ac.in.

Note: There are no fees to be paid while applying for the posts of NIT, Karnataka.

In case of confronting any problem while applying for the posts, the candidate can contact on 0824-2473053 and also can fax on 918242474061.

Age Criteria:

The age limit for the Junior Research Fellow is 26yrs and for the post of Intel Project Fellow is 32yrs.

Pay Scale and Duration:

The one selected for the JRF programme will be paid Rs 31000 per month for the first two months and then will be raised to Rs 35000.

The duration of the job is 3 yrs and can be extended for one more year, subject to annual performance review.

For Intel Project Fellow the salary would be Rs 55000 per month for the candidate who has the degree of M.E/M. Tech and Rs 45000 per month for the candidate who has the degree of B.E/B.Tech.

The position is valid for one year and can be extended for one more year, subject to annual performance review.

