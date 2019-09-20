NIT Kurukshetra: National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra has invited the application for the recruitment of Guest Faculty, Lab Engineer and Research Associate posts. Interested candidate can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 7.

NIT Kurukshetra: National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra has issued the notification for the recruitment of Guest Faculty, Lab Engineer and Research Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply through its official website on or before October 7.

Candidates filling application details should keep in mind incorrect details can liable to rejection. After filling the application form candidates need to send their application form with the name of the post under the project SMDP- C2SD. Although s/he should make sure that envelope of application and required documents must reach by October 7.

The address where the envelope has to reach is the Chief Investigator, SMDP – C2SD Project, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra-13611(Haryana).

All correspondence will be made by the Institute through e-mail only. Interview Schedule will be e-mailed in due course to the applicants through e-mail. All original documents will have to be produced at the time of interview for verification. Selected candidates will have to submit an Affidavit on non-judicial stamp paper of Rs 10 duly certified/attested by the First Class Magistrate, in respect of his/her contract.

NIT Kurukshetra: Posts details and salary

Guest Faculty: 1 post – Salary of Rs 40,000 per month

Lab Engineer: 1 post – Salary of Rs 34,000 per month

Research associate: 1 post- Salary of Rs 20,000 per month

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Go to NIT Kurukshetra website @nitkkr.ac.in

Search for notification section

Scroll down for the link, Recruitment of Staff under the project SMDP- C2SD

Click on link

Download the application form

Fill details

Send to the Chief Investigator, SMDP – C2SD Project, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra-13611(Haryana) by October 7.

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Guest Faculty: M. Tech. in VLSI Design with minimum 3-year research experience in the relevant area.

Lab Engineer: M. Tech. in VLSI Design/Embedded Systems Design with minimum one year experience in Industry/Research Lab and familiarity with the use of EDA tools.

Research Associate: M. Tech. in VLSI Design/Embedded Systems Design and familiarity with the use of EDA tools.

