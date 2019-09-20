NIT Kurukshetra recruitment 2019: The applications for the Guest Faculty, Lab engineer and Research associate posts by the NIT Kurukshetra through the official website, nitkkr.ac.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the offline on or before October 7, 2019.

NIT Kurukshetra recruitment 2019: NIT Kurukshetra has invited the applications for the Guest Faculty, Lab Engineer and Research Associate Posts on the official website, www.nitkkr.ac.in. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the posts through the offline on or before October 7, 2019. One can send the applications to the Chief Investigator, SMDP – C2SD Project, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra-136119 (Haryana).

NIT Kurukshetra Guest faculty, lab engineer and research associate vacancy details

Temporary Faculty: 01 post

Lab Engineer: 01 post

Research Associate: 01 post

Educational Qualification:

Temporary Faculty: M. Tech. in VLSI Design with minimum 3-year research experience in the relevant area.

Lab Engineer: M. Tech. in VLSI Design/embedded systems design with minimum one year experience in industry/research lab and familiarity with the use of EDA tools.

Research Associate: M. Tech. in VLSI Design/Embedded systems design and familiarity with the use of EDA tools.

Candidates will be recruited on the basis of a consolidated salary under the project SMDP- C2SD of Department of Electronics & Information Technology, Ministry of Communications & Information Techn0ology, Govt. of India in the Institute.

Candidates can submit the applications along with the self-attested photocopies of the certificates. Applications which will be re0ceived after the last date due to postal delay or any other reasons will not be taken into account.

Candidates shall scribe the envelope properly as Application for the post of Guest Faculty, Lab Engineer and Research Associate. Candidature of a registered aspirant is liable to be rejected at any stage of recruitment, or after recruitment or on joining.

Here is the important note for all the candidates, that the information as provided is false or is not found to be in conformity with the eligibility conditions as mentioned, else the candidates’ employment will be terminated.

