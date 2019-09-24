NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2019: National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra has issued the notification for the recruitment of Lab Engineer, Guest faculty, Research posts. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 7.

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2019: National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra has invited the application for the recruitment of Lab Engineer, Guest faculty, Research Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply through its website on or before October 7.

Candidates have to send their application form to the organisation with the name of the post under the project SMDP-C2SD written on the envelope. They should send their envelope to the Chief Investigator, SMDP – C2SD Project, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra-13611(Haryana).

S/He should make sure that the envelope should reach the organisation before the due date. Interested candidates are advised to fill details correctly as incorrect details can liable for rejection. No changes request will be entertained regarding application form once it is submitted. Everyone should cross check their form before submitting.

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Guest Faculty: M. Tech. in VLSI Design with minimum 3-year research experience in the relevant area.

M. Tech. in VLSI Design with minimum 3-year research experience in the relevant area. Lab Engineer: M. Tech. in VLSI Design/Embedded Systems Design with minimum one year experience in Industry/Research and Lab and familiarity with the use of EDA tools.

M. Tech. in VLSI Design/Embedded Systems Design with minimum one year experience in Industry/Research and Lab and familiarity with the use of EDA tools. Research Associate: M. Tech. in VLSI Design/Embedded Systems Design and familiarity with the use of EDA tools.

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Go to NIT Kurukshetra website @nitkkr.ac.in

Search for notification section

Scroll down for the link, Recruitment of Staff under the project SMDP- C2SD

Click on link

Download the application form

Fill details

Send to the Chief Investigator, SMDP – C2SD Project, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, National

Institute of Technology Kurukshetra-13611(Haryana) by October 7.

Official website

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2019: Posts details and salary

Guest Faculty: 1 post – Salary of Rs 40,000 per month

Lab Engineer: 1 post – Salary of Rs 34,000 per month

Research associate: 1 post- Salary of Rs 20,000 per month

