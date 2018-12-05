NIT Manipur 2018: The application process for various non-teaching posts announced by the National Institute of Technology Manipur will be officially closed today, December 5, 2018. The interested candidates must submit their filled and self-attested applications by today. The Tech school had announced recruitments on 24 October 2018.
The interested candidates will have to send their applications as prescribed in the format through post to the registrar of the Institute on the following address, “The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Manipur, Langol, Imphal West –795004”. They will also have to mention the post they are sending their application for on the top of the envelope enclosing their application. The applicants are advised to not send their applications via mail because the institute will not entertain them, as per information on their official website.
NIT Manipur has announced the vacancies for the following posts:
Nurse – 01 Post
Technical Assistant – 14 Posts
Junior Engineer – 01 Post
Technical Assistant (System) – 01 Post
Superintendent – 02 Posts
Accountant – 02 Posts
Junior Assistant – 03 Posts
Technician/ Laboratory Assistant – 15 Posts
Attendant/ Multi Tasking Staff – 08 Posts
Eligibility criteria for the NIT Manipur Recruitment 2018:
Nurse: 12 pass with A grade in nursing diploma in general nursery and midwifery or a nurse or midwife or someone equivalent registered with state nursing council with a 3 year training course from any institute affiliated to the central/state government.
Technical Assistant: First division in B.E. or B.Tech in relevant field from any university recognised by the UGC or first class diploma in engineering.
Junior Engineer: First division in degree in science or B.E./B.Tech in the required field from any UGC-recognised university or first class in diploma from any UGC-recognised university/institute.
Techinical Assistant (system): First division in B.E./B.Tech in the required subject or first division in the required subject from any affiliated institute or university.
Superintendent: First division in a bachelor’s degree in any subject from an affiliated university.
Accountant: First class Bachelor’s degree in commerce with a majors in accountancy or finance or equivalent in grade or a masters in commerce/MBA in finance from an affiliated university.
Junior Assistant: 10+2 in any subject or discipline with a type speed of atleast 35 words per minute and well-versed with computer operations and microsoft office.
Techinician: 10+2 from any recognised university and ITI course or matriculation and ITI course or diploma engineering in the relevant course
Laboratory assistant: BSc in the relevant subject from a recogniosed university
Attendant: Matriculation or ITI in the relevant subject from any recognised board or insititute
Minimum Age Limit:
For Technician/ Laboratory Assistant/Work Assistant: 27 years
For Multitasking Staff: Between 18 – 27 years of age
For Other posts: 30 years
Interested candidates can find further information on: http://www.nitmanipur.ac.in
