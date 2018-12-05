NIT Manipur 2018: The application process for various non-teaching posts announced by the National Institute of Technology Manipur will be officially closed today, December 5, 2018. The interested candidates must submit their filled and self-attested applications by today. The Tech school had announced recruitments on 24 October 2018.

The interested candidates will have to send their applications as prescribed in the format through post to the registrar of the Institute on the following address, “The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Manipur, Langol, Imphal West –795004”. They will also have to mention the post they are sending their application for on the top of the envelope enclosing their application. The applicants are advised to not send their applications via mail because the institute will not entertain them, as per information on their official website.

NIT Manipur has announced the vacancies for the following posts:

Nurse – 01 Post

Technical Assistant – 14 Posts

Junior Engineer – 01 Post

Technical Assistant (System) – 01 Post

Superintendent – 02 Posts

Accountant – 02 Posts

Junior Assistant – 03 Posts

Technician/ Laboratory Assistant – 15 Posts

Attendant/ Multi Tasking Staff – 08 Posts

Eligibility criteria for the NIT Manipur Recruitment 2018:

Nurse: 12 pass with A grade in nursing diploma in general nursery and midwifery or a nurse or midwife or someone equivalent registered with state nursing council with a 3 year training course from any institute affiliated to the central/state government.

Technical Assistant: First division in B.E. or B.Tech in relevant field from any university recognised by the UGC or first class diploma in engineering.

Junior Engineer: First division in degree in science or B.E./B.Tech in the required field from any UGC-recognised university or first class in diploma from any UGC-recognised university/institute.

Techinical Assistant (system): First division in B.E./B.Tech in the required subject or first division in the required subject from any affiliated institute or university.

Superintendent: First division in a bachelor’s degree in any subject from an affiliated university.

Accountant: First class Bachelor’s degree in commerce with a majors in accountancy or finance or equivalent in grade or a masters in commerce/MBA in finance from an affiliated university.

Junior Assistant: 10+2 in any subject or discipline with a type speed of atleast 35 words per minute and well-versed with computer operations and microsoft office.

Techinician: 10+2 from any recognised university and ITI course or matriculation and ITI course or diploma engineering in the relevant course

Laboratory assistant: BSc in the relevant subject from a recogniosed university

Attendant: Matriculation or ITI in the relevant subject from any recognised board or insititute

Minimum Age Limit:

For Technician/ Laboratory Assistant/Work Assistant: 27 years

For Multitasking Staff: Between 18 – 27 years of age

For Other posts: 30 years

Interested candidates can find further information on: http://www.nitmanipur.ac.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More