NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2019: National Institute of Technology, Nagaland has issued the application for the recruitment of Stenographer, Junior Assistant and other posts. Scroll down to know the last date to submit application, qualification and other details.

NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2019: National Institute of Technology, Nagaland is willing to hire the candidates for Stenographer, Junior Assistant and other posts. The notification was released on its official website to fill the vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before October 5.

Candidates are advised to provide correct information otherwise the form will be rejected. And all the degree should be from a recognised university or college. Although the form should be enclosed with the prescribed application fee of Rs 500 which should be sent to the organization through demand draft.

Candidates apply for more than post should fill separate form for each post. Moreover, candidates should keep in mind that institute reserves the right to offer to lower post in case not find desired candidates. List of all the selected candidates will be published on the website and selected candidates will be communicated through the emails and SMS.

NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2019: Available posts

Students Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer: 01 Post

Technician/Laboratory Assistant: 05 Posts

Assistant Registrar: 01 Post

Stenographer: 01 Post

Junior Assistant: 01 Post

NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Students Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer: Candidates should have Master’s Degree in Physical Education or Master’s Degree in Sports Science or equivalent degree with at least 60% marks with a good academic record from a recognized university.

Technician/Laboratory Assistant: Candidates must have done 10 + 2 with science stream from a recognised board with at least 60% marks or He/She have done 10 with at least 60% marks and should have ITI certificate of minimum 2 years in Electrical Trade or Electronics trade or civil trade.

Assistant Registrar: Candidates need to have a master's degree in any course with at least 55% marks with a good academic record from a recognised university.

Stenographer: Candidates should have done 10+2 from a recognized board with the minimum speed in shorthand 80 w.p.m. in Stenography.

Junior Assistant: Candidates must have done 10 + 2 with science stream from a recognized board with at least 60% marks.

NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2019: Important date

The application should be submitted on or before October 5.

