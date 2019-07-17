NIT Raipur notification recruitment 2019: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Raipur recently announced 77 vacancies for the Junior Assistant, Senior Tech, Junior Assistant and others post. Candidate can apply for the post by submitting the application form which is generated on the official website of NIT or click on the link @nitt.edu to direct the official website of NIT.
Candidate must know that the submission of the form will only be done through online mode only. Eligible candidate can apply for the post on or before August 28, 2019. Candidates must know that the form will only be available on the official website of NIT and not any other source and candidates must fill the form very carefully, any mistake may lead to rejection of the form
Important dates candidates must know
The start date for submission of application: 11 July 2019
Last date for submission of application: 28 Aug 2019
NIT Raipur Vacancy Details
Senior Technician – 12 Posts
Stenographer – 5 Posts
Senior Assistant – 6 Posts
Junior Engineer – 2 Posts
Pharmacist – 1 Post
Junior Assistant – 10 Posts
Technician – 4 Posts
Office Attendant – 12 Posts
Technical Assistant – 8 Posts
Follow the steps to submit the form
Step 1: Click on the @nitt.edu
Step 2: On the homepage, under Notices/Downloads.
Step 3: Click on the desired link.
Step 4: The form will appear in PDF format.
Step 5: After filling the form candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further references.
Eligibility Criteria for Junior Assistant, Senior Tech, Junior Asst & Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
Pharmacist – 10 +2 passed and 2 years diploma from a recognized University or Institute.
Senior Technician – 12th with Science or having a diploma in the concerned subject.Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer – B.E./B.Tech./MCA in concerned subject from a recognized University/Institute or first-class diploma in Engineering in a relevant subject.
Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant – 12th passed with a minimum speed of 35 wpm and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.
Office Attendant – 12th passed from a recognized Board.