NIT Raipur notification recruitment 2019: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Raipur announced 77 vacancies on their offical website of NIT, candidates who are willing to apply for the Junior Assistant, Senior Tech, Junior Assistant and others post can apply for the post @nitt.edu

NIT Raipur notification recruitment 2019: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Raipur recently announced 77 vacancies for the Junior Assistant, Senior Tech, Junior Assistant and others post. Candidate can apply for the post by submitting the application form which is generated on the official website of NIT or click on the link @nitt.edu to direct the official website of NIT.

Candidate must know that the submission of the form will only be done through online mode only. Eligible candidate can apply for the post on or before August 28, 2019. Candidates must know that the form will only be available on the official website of NIT and not any other source and candidates must fill the form very carefully, any mistake may lead to rejection of the form

Also Read: IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2019 released: Check steps to download Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Pre-Examination Training call letters @ www.ibps.in

Important dates candidates must know

The start date for submission of application: 11 July 2019

Last date for submission of application: 28 Aug 2019

NIT Raipur Vacancy Details

Senior Technician – 12 Posts

Stenographer – 5 Posts

Senior Assistant – 6 Posts

Junior Engineer – 2 Posts

Pharmacist – 1 Post

Junior Assistant – 10 Posts

Technician – 4 Posts

Office Attendant – 12 Posts

Technical Assistant – 8 Posts

Follow the steps to submit the form

Step 1: Click on the @nitt.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, under Notices/Downloads.

Step 3: Click on the desired link.

Step 4: The form will appear in PDF format.

Step 5: After filling the form candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further references.

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Assistant, Senior Tech, Junior Asst & Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist – 10 +2 passed and 2 years diploma from a recognized University or Institute.

Senior Technician – 12th with Science or having a diploma in the concerned subject.Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer – B.E./B.Tech./MCA in concerned subject from a recognized University/Institute or first-class diploma in Engineering in a relevant subject.

Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant – 12th passed with a minimum speed of 35 wpm and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

Office Attendant – 12th passed from a recognized Board.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App