NIT Raipur Recruitment 2019: National Institute of Technology, Raipur has invited the application for the recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the online portal on or before November 15.

Candidates are advised to fill the application form correctly as incorrect information can liable to form rejection. Aspirants shall indicate two references of eminent persons in the field/profession who may be contacted by the Institute for their recommendations.

Less than six months of experience in a relevant regular position in any organization will not be considered in the total experience. If candidates want to apply for more then one post, then they have to submit a separate application for each post. Although they need to pay separate fees for each of the online application.

NIT Raipur Recruitment Notification 2019

NIT Raipur Recruitment 2019: Post details

Professor: 10

Associate Professor: 16

Assistant Professor: 37

NIT Raipur Recruitment 2019: Posts departments

Applied Geology

Architecture

Biomedical Engineering

Bio-Technology

Chemical Engineering

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Computer Science & Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics & Communication Engineering

Humanities and Social Science

Information Technology

Mathematics

MCA

Mechanical Engineering

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

Mining Engineering

Physics

NIT Raipur Recruitment 2019: Qualification

For Engineering Disciplines

B.E./B. Tech. or equivalent and M.E./ M. Tech. or equivalent and Ph. D. in relevant/ equivalent discipline with first class in the preceding degrees. BE/B Tech with a direct Ph.D. with first class in the preceding degree will also be considered.

For Architecture Departments

M.Arch or M.Plan. with one year of professional experience for Assistant Professor at Grade

II Pay level 10

M.Arch or M.Plan with two years of professional experience for Assistant Professor at

Grade II Pay level 11

Candidates having B. Arch. Degree at UG level will only be eligible.

For higher cadres, the educational qualification and credit point requirement shall remain

the same as given in the table for Engineering and Sciences.

For Non-Engineering Departments

Ph. D. degree in the relevant or equivalent field.

