NIT Raipur Recruitment 2019: National Institute of Technology, Raipur has issued the notification for the recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor, and other posts. The application submission will begin on October 15. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before November 15.
Candidates are advised to fill the application form correctly as incorrect information can liable to form rejection. Aspirants shall indicate two references of eminent persons in the field/profession who may be contacted by the Institute for their recommendations.
Less than six months of experience in a relevant regular position in any organization will not be considered in the total experience. If candidates want to apply for more then one post, then they have to submit a separate application for each post. Although they need to pay separate fees for each of the online application.
NIT Raipur Recruitment Notification 2019
NIT Raipur Recruitment 2019: Post details
Professor: 10
Associate Professor: 16
Assistant Professor: 37
NIT Raipur Recruitment 2019: Posts departments
Applied Geology
Architecture
Biomedical Engineering
Bio-Technology
Chemical Engineering
Chemistry
Civil Engineering
Computer Science & Engineering
Electrical Engineering
Electronics & Communication Engineering
Humanities and Social Science
Information Technology
Mathematics
MCA
Mechanical Engineering
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
Mining Engineering
Physics
NIT Raipur Recruitment 2019: Qualification
For Engineering Disciplines
B.E./B. Tech. or equivalent and M.E./ M. Tech. or equivalent and Ph. D. in relevant/ equivalent discipline with first class in the preceding degrees. BE/B Tech with a direct Ph.D. with first class in the preceding degree will also be considered.
For Architecture Departments
M.Arch or M.Plan. with one year of professional experience for Assistant Professor at Grade
II Pay level 10
M.Arch or M.Plan with two years of professional experience for Assistant Professor at
Grade II Pay level 11
Candidates having B. Arch. Degree at UG level will only be eligible.
For higher cadres, the educational qualification and credit point requirement shall remain
the same as given in the table for Engineering and Sciences.
For Non-Engineering Departments
Ph. D. degree in the relevant or equivalent field.