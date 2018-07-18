NIT Recruitment 2018: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli has invited online applications for various posts. Candidates can apply on NIT's official website @ nitt.edu. As per the NIT's official notification, the last date to apply for NIT Recruitment 2018 is July 18.

As per reports, the NIT Tiruchirappalli is offering 91 posts in various departments. Aspirants can apply for 10-Computer Science Engineering, 6-Electrical and Electronics Engineering, 7- Civil Engineering, 4- Instrumentation and Control Engineering, 5- Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, 5- Mechanical Engineering, 7- Architecture, 9- Productive Engineering, 2- Energy and Environment, 6-Computer Application, 2- Chemistry, 3-Physics, Humanities & Social Science (5 for English & 2 for Economics) and 7 Mathematics jobs at @ nitt.edu.

To apply for the NIT jobs, the candidate must be graduated in the same stream they are applying for. The pay scale for the selected candidates will start from Rs 25000 and can be increased as per the educational qualification and experience of the candidate.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the NIT Tiruchirappalli job can follow the simple steps given:

Step 1– Visit the official website of the National Institue of Technology Tiruchirappalli @nitt.edu.

Step 2- Click on the link for NIT Tiruchirappalli jobs.

Step 3- Fill the required details.

Step 4- Dont forget to note down/save the application number.

