NIT Recruitment 2019: Online application link for recruitment for various non-teaching posts in National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur will be activated today. Job notification was released by NIT Hamirpur earlier. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the job by visiting the official website of National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, nith.ac.in.

Interested candidates must know that last date to apply for the job is October 28, 2019. A total of 71 vacancies are available for non-teaching jobs in different departments. The job notification is for the posts in B and C group.

Candidates must send the hard copy of application along with necessary documents like educational certificates to The registrar, National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur-177 005, (Himachal Pradesh) by November 8, 2019(5:30 PM).

NIT Recruitment 2019: Important dates

The application process starts on September 27, 2019

The application process ends on October 28, 2019

Last date of submitting the hard copy of application November 8, 2019

NIT Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

A total of 71 posts in various departments and categories are available.

Students Activity & Sports Assistant: 02 posts

Library and Information Assistant: 02 posts

Pharmacist: 01 posts

Junior Assistant: 07 posts

Superintendent: 05 posts

Technician: 23 posts

Senior Technician: 11 posts

Technical Assistant: 18 posts

Junior Engineer: 02 posts

NIT Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria for various posts

Students Activity & Sports Assistant: Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from any recognized university/institute.

Library and Information Assistant: Bachelor’s degree in Library and Information Science from any recognized university /institute.

Pharmacist: 12th Passed with Science subjects (PCB/PCM) from any recognized board or 02-year diploma in pharmacy with 02 years experience in any recognized hospital/pharmacy OR Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma.)

Junior Assistant: Applicant must be at least 12th passed from any recognized board with a minimum of 35 w.p.m. Typing speed and proficiency in computer word processing and spreadsheet.

Superintendent: Graduate degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks or Post Graduate degree with at least 50% marks from any recognized university/institute.

Technician: Three-year diploma in engineering from any government recognized polytechnic/institute.

Senior Technician: Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from any Government recognized polytechnic/institute.

Technical Assistant: B.E./B.Tech./MCA in degree from any recognized university/institute.

Junior Engineer: B.E./B.Tech. degree in Civil/Engineering from any recognized university/institute.

