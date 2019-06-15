NIT Warangal Recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Senior Research Fellow Posts by the National Institute of Technology, Warangal @ nitw.ac.in in the CSIR(EMR) sponsored project. The project is entitled as Design, Synthesis and Biological Evaluation of Thiazolidinone-Tetrazolopyrimidine Hybrid Molecules as Anti-Cancer Agents. The project duration is 2 years 3 months. The selected candidates will be eligible to register for Ph.D. degree under the Principal Investigator in this Institute.

NIT Warangal Recruitment 2019: National Institute of Technology, Warangal has invited the applications for the Junior Research Fellow and Senior Research Fellow Posts in the CSIR(EMR) sponsored project on the official website nitw.ac.in. The project is entitled to entitled as Design, Synthesis and Biological Evaluation of Thiazolidinone-Tetrazolopyrimidine Hybrid Molecules as Anti-Cancer Agents.

The duration of the project is 2 years 3 months. The fellowships will be paid as per the revised CSIR norms. Selected candidates will also be eligible to register for Ph.D. degree under the Principal Investigator in this Institute.

The eligible candidates who are willing to apply can do the same after sending in their applications at the required address or through an e-mail. the notification is available on the official website nitw.ac.in on or before June 26, 2019. There are two vacant posts- Junior Research Fellow Posts and Senior Research Fellow Posts.

Here is the direct link of the notification

The documents that are required to fill the applications such as full bio-data with Xerox copy of certificates on prescribed proforma with latest passport size photograph. The selected candidates will be called for an interview and No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

The applications should be sent in with the following written details.

Dr. B. SrinivasAssistant Professor Principal Investigator of the Project Department of Chemistry National Institute of Technology Warangal 506 004 Telangana, India. Tel : 0870-2462678

Mobile: 91-97033 51571

E-mail : basavojusrinivas@nitw.ac.in

The maximum age of the candidate should 28 years to be a qualified candidate for the post.

The candidates should have secured 60 per cent marks in MSc/M.Tech (Molecular Genetics, Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Genomic Science, Biochemistry (Essential) and Molecular Biology, Biotechnology or any branch of Life Sciences).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App