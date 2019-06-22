NITK 2019: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Karnataka, aims to fill a total of 137 Non-Teaching Posts which includes 19 Positions for Junior Assistant, 18 Positions for Office Attendant and Lab Attendant, 32 Positions for Technician, 10 Positions for Senior Assistant, 17 Positions for Senior Technician, 9 Superintendents and 32 Technical Assistants, Junior Engineer, Library and Information Assistant and SAS Assistants etc.
Aspiring candidates can apply on the official website recruit.nitk.ac.in till July 17, 2019. All the candidates must keep a hardcopy of the application form for future reference.
The application fee will be accepted online through IRIS on July 17, 2019. Candidates must note that the application fee will not be refunded. Candidates belonging to General, OBC category have to pay a sum of Rs 500, those belonging to EWS have to pay Rs 250 and the candidates belonging to PWD, SC, ST are given relaxation on the fee.
NITK 2019: Important Dates
- On-line registration opens: June 19, 2019
- On-line registration closes: July 17, 2019
- Deadline to receive a hardcopy of application: July 19, 2019
- Submission of Fee: July 17, 2019
NITK 2019: Vacancy Details
- Total non-teaching Positions-137
- Junior Assistant Positions- 19
- Office Attendant, Lab Attendant Positions-18
- Technician Positions- 32
- Senior Assistant Positions– 10
- Senior Technician Positions– 17
- Superintendent Positions– 9
- Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer, Library and Information Assistant, SAS AssistantPositions – 32
NITK 2019: Application Fee
- Candidates must note that the application fee will not be refunded.
- General,OBC candidates: Rs. 500
- EWS candidates: Rs. 250
- PwD, SC, ST candidates: Nil
NITK 2019: Application Process
Aspirants may apply on the official website @https://recruit.nitk.ac.in. Please note no applications will be accepted after 17 July. Therefore the candidates must adhere strictly by the timeline.