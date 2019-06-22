NITK 2019: National Institute of Technology(NIT) Karnataka has invited applications for 137 non-teaching staff posts. The last date to apply is July 17, 2019 @https://recruit.nitk.ac.

NITK 2019: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Karnataka, aims to fill a total of 137 Non-Teaching Posts which includes 19 Positions for Junior Assistant, 18 Positions for Office Attendant and Lab Attendant, 32 Positions for Technician, 10 Positions for Senior Assistant, 17 Positions for Senior Technician, 9 Superintendents and 32 Technical Assistants, Junior Engineer, Library and Information Assistant and SAS Assistants etc.

Aspiring candidates can apply on the official website recruit.nitk.ac.in till July 17, 2019. All the candidates must keep a hardcopy of the application form for future reference.

The application fee will be accepted online through IRIS on July 17, 2019. Candidates must note that the application fee will not be refunded. Candidates belonging to General, OBC category have to pay a sum of Rs 500, those belonging to EWS have to pay Rs 250 and the candidates belonging to PWD, SC, ST are given relaxation on the fee.

NITK 2019: Important Dates

On-line registration opens: June 19, 2019

On-line registration closes: July 17, 2019

Deadline to receive a hardcopy of application: July 19, 2019

Submission of Fee: July 17, 2019

NITK 2019: Vacancy Details

Total non-teaching Positions-137

Junior Assistant Positions- 19

Office Attendant, Lab Attendant Positions-18

Technician Positions- 32

Senior Assistant Positions– 10

Senior Technician Positions– 17

Superintendent Positions– 9

Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer, Library and Information Assistant, SAS AssistantPositions – 32

NITK 2019: Application Fee

Candidates must note that the application fee will not be refunded.

General,OBC candidates: Rs. 500

EWS candidates: Rs. 250

PwD, SC, ST candidates: Nil

NITK 2019: Application Process

Aspirants may apply on the official website @https://recruit.nitk.ac.in. Please note no applications will be accepted after 17 July. Therefore the candidates must adhere strictly by the timeline.

