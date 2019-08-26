National Institute of Technology(NIT) Silchar, has offered recruitment for the Professor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor posts. Candidates who are interested can apply for the post through the official site of NIT, nits.ac.in. 74 faculty posts are available and will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the post is September 20, 2019. Candidates should send their application form along with all required documents properly self-attested.
NIT Faculty posts: Important dates
Opening date of application: August 21, 2019
Closing date of application: September 20, 2019
NIT Faculty posts: Vacancy details
Computer Science & Engineering: 11 Posts
Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 6 Posts
Civil Engineering: 5 Posts
Mechanical Engineering: 6 Posts
Mathematics: 7 Posts
Management Studies: 2 posts
Electrical Engineering: 15 Posts
Electronics & Communication Engineering: 14 Posts
Physics: 4 Posts
Chemistry: 4 Posts
NIT Faculty posts: Eligibility
Education: Specialization in the selected field
NIT Faculty posts: Application fees
For the Generals and OBC category: Rs 1000/-
For SC/ST/PWD/EWS category- Rs 500/-
NIT Faculty posts: The Application process
Interested candidates can apply for the job through online mode by visiting the official website of National Institute of Technology(NIT) Silchar( nits.ac.in).
For all the relevant information candidates can go through the given PDF:
To know the aesthetics of this examination go through this video: