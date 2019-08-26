NITS recruitment 2019: Openings for 74 faculty posts are available interested candidates can find all the relevant information along with the official PDF here

National Institute of Technology(NIT) Silchar, has offered recruitment for the Professor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor posts. Candidates who are interested can apply for the post through the official site of NIT, nits.ac.in. 74 faculty posts are available and will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the post is September 20, 2019. Candidates should send their application form along with all required documents properly self-attested.

NIT Faculty posts: Important dates

Opening date of application: August 21, 2019

Closing date of application: September 20, 2019

NIT Faculty posts: Vacancy details

Computer Science & Engineering: 11 Posts

Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 6 Posts

Civil Engineering: 5 Posts

Mechanical Engineering: 6 Posts

Mathematics: 7 Posts

Management Studies: 2 posts

Electrical Engineering: 15 Posts

Electronics & Communication Engineering: 14 Posts

Physics: 4 Posts

Chemistry: 4 Posts

NIT Faculty posts: Eligibility

Education: Specialization in the selected field

NIT Faculty posts: Application fees

For the Generals and OBC category: Rs 1000/-

For SC/ST/PWD/EWS category- Rs 500/-

NIT Faculty posts: The Application process

Interested candidates can apply for the job through online mode by visiting the official website of National Institute of Technology(NIT) Silchar( nits.ac.in).

For all the relevant information candidates can go through the given PDF:

