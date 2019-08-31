NITTTR Chandigarh NTT Recruitment 2019: Education department of Chandigarh Administration has announced the recruitment for 131 Nursery Teacher Training posts and the application form for the same will be available on the official website of NITTTR from September 6.

NITTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: Education Department, Chandigarh Administration has invited applications for the post of Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) posts through Samagra Shiksha, National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh.

The candidates who are interested to apply for the post can visit the official website www.recruit.nitttrchd.ac.in from September 6 onwards and the last date to submit the application form for NITTTR Chandigarh NTT post is September 30. So the candidates will get the time of 25 days to submit their application forms.

NITTTR Chandigarh National Teacher Training post selection will be done on the basis of a test containing objective type questions and the test will be of 150 marks. To qualify the test, candidates will be required to score at least 40% marks.

There is a total of 131 NTT posts for which the recruitment has been conducted and it is divided into categories such as UR, EWS, OBC, and SC.

UR – 50 Posts

– 50 Posts EWS -7 Posts

-7 Posts OBC -55 Posts

-55 Posts SC-19 Posts

What is the selection process for the Nursery Teacher Test?

The result of the Objective Type Test will be declared on the basis of total marks obtained by the applicant in the test. If you really wish to crack the test then you need to prepare and study hard for that. The minimum percentile is set as 40% to crack the exam.

How to apply for NITTTR Chandigarh NTT post?

Eligible candidates can apply for NITTTR Chandigarh NTT post through the official website between September 06 to September 30.

About National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR)

To meet the need for training better quality technicians to meet high scale industrialization of the country, the ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India established four Regional Technical Teachers’ Training Institutes, now known as National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) at Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Chennai in 1967.

