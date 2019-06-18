NITTTR, Chandigarh Recruitment 2019.9 post of Professor and Associate Professor has been notified by National Institute of Technical Teachers and Research (NITTTR). Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the post on or before 10 July 2019.

NITTTR, Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

There are 2 pots available for Professor and 7 posts for Associate Professor.’

NITTTR, Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

For the Post of Professor: Candidates must be done the PhD in Engineering/Technology/Management with BE/B.Tech and M.E./M.Tech in any branch of Engineering/Engineering Education with First class or equivalent either at Bachelor’s or Master’s level. Interested Candidates must also have minimum of 10 years of experience in teaching/research/industry out of which at least 3 years shall be at a post equivalent to that of an Associate Professor. Also, candidates must have at least 6 research publications at the level of Associate Professor in SCI Journals/UGC/AICTE approved list of Journals. Else, they must have at least 10 research publications at the level of Associate Professor in SCI journals /UGC/AICTE approved the list of Journals till the date of eligibility of promotion.

For the Post of Associate Professor: Candidates must have PhD in PhD in Engineering/Technology/Management with B.E./B.Tech and M.E./M.Tech. in any branch of Engineering/Engineering Education with First class or equivalent either at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

Candidates must note that last date to apply for the post of Professor and Associate Professor is July 10, 2019. For more details Interested and Eligible candidates can visit the official website of National Institute of Technical Teachers and Research (NITTTR) ie. nitttrchd.ac.in

