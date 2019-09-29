NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: The application process for 131 Nursery Teacher posts will be closed through the official website – recruit.nitttrchd.ac.in tomorrow, September 30, 2019. Candidates who are interested to apply but have not yet submitted their application form must complete the application process by tomorrow through the official website mentioned above. National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) is conducting this recruitment drive to recruit NTT or Nursery Teachers.
Candidates before applying through the official website must check the details such as online application process, eligibility criteria, selection process, application fee, and other details in the notification released by the authority. The candidates who are shortlisted will be appointed under the Education Department of Chandigarh Administration.
According to the notification, the online application process had been opened on September 6, 2019.
NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Opening date of the online application process through the official website – September 06, 2019
Closure of the online application process – September 30, 2019
NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: Nursery Teacher Vacancy Details
Candidates must note that there are as many as 131 NTT (Nursery Teacher) posts vacant.
OBC – 55 vacancies
UR – 50 vacancies
EWS – 7 vacancies
SC – 19 vacancies
NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit. The authority will prepare a merit list based on the total marks obtained in the written examination. A recruitment examination will be held for selection of the candidates and it will be an Objective Type Test.