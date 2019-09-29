NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: Application for 131 Nursery Teacher posts will be closed on recruit.nitttrchd.ac.in tomorrow. Candidates are advised to check the details before finally submitting their applications online.

NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: The application process for 131 Nursery Teacher posts will be closed through the official website – recruit.nitttrchd.ac.in tomorrow, September 30, 2019. Candidates who are interested to apply but have not yet submitted their application form must complete the application process by tomorrow through the official website mentioned above. National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) is conducting this recruitment drive to recruit NTT or Nursery Teachers.

Candidates before applying through the official website must check the details such as online application process, eligibility criteria, selection process, application fee, and other details in the notification released by the authority. The candidates who are shortlisted will be appointed under the Education Department of Chandigarh Administration.

According to the notification, the online application process had been opened on September 6, 2019.

NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Opening date of the online application process through the official website – September 06, 2019

Closure of the online application process – September 30, 2019

NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: Nursery Teacher Vacancy Details

Candidates must note that there are as many as 131 NTT (Nursery Teacher) posts vacant.

OBC – 55 vacancies

UR – 50 vacancies

EWS – 7 vacancies

SC – 19 vacancies

NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit. The authority will prepare a merit list based on the total marks obtained in the written examination. A recruitment examination will be held for selection of the candidates and it will be an Objective Type Test.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App