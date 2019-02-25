NITTTR TGT recruitment 2019: The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh has begun the application process for the post of trained graduate teachers (TGT) posts on contractual basis. The eligible and interested candidates are requested to apply on the official website.

NITTTR TGT recruitment 2019: The online applications to fill 196 trained graduate teachers (TGT) posts on contractual basis has been started by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh. The eligible and interested candidates are requested to apply on the official website recruit.nitttrchd.ac.in.

Examination pattern

The question paper will be an objective type. In this, 40 percent will be alloted for qualifying marks. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit marks obtained in an examination.

In case, two or more candidates have same marks in a written test, a candidate with high score in C-TET (paper-II) will be rank higher in the merit.

The selected candidates document verification round followed by a final selection.

Commencement of the application proecss: February 26

Last date to apply is March 22, 2019, till 5 pm.

Steps to apply for trained graduate teachers

Step 1: Visit the official website, recruit.nitttrchd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘department of education, Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh’

Step 3: Click on ‘trained graduate teachers’ link

Step 4: Click on apply online

Step 5: Fill in details, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

The link wil start from the scheduled date.

Eligibility criteria

Education: Candidate should be a graduate with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised university.

A Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree and qualifying paper-I teacher eligibility test (TET) will be conducted by CBSE. This examination is also compulsory

Age: Within the age bracket of 21-37 years as on January 1, 2019, candidates are eligible to apply

NITTTR TGT recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 196

TGT-Hindi – 13

TGT-English – 27

TGT-Punjabi – 19

TGT-Sci.(Med) – 10

TGT-Science (NM) – 47

TGT-Maths – 34

TGT-Social Science – 46

NTTTR TGT Recruitment 2019: Fee

The candidates will ahve to apy an application fee of Rs 800. The SC candidates hav to pay an amount of Rs 400

NITTTR TGT recruitment 2019: Pay scale

According to official notification, the selected candidates will get a sum of Rs 45,756 per month.

