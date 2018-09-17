NLC Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Manager and Medical Officer on the official website of NLC. Candidates can check the website for further details regarding the recruitment and apply before October 9, 2018 at nlcindia.com.

NLC Recruitment 2018: The Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC India Limited) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Manager and Medical Officer through a notification released on the official website of the organisation. Interested candidates can log into the website of NCL and check the details regarding the job on the notification and start applying for the same at nlcindia.com.

Moreover, the location of the posts is for Neyveli, Barsingsar, Bithonok, Talabira, South Pachwara, various locations of solar/ wind power projects/ sites and subsidiaries. Reports in a leading daily suggest that the registration process for the vacant positions will commence from September 19, 2018, while the last date for the same is October 9, 2018.

Steps to check the official notification of the NCL Recruitment 2018:

Log in to the official website of NCL -nlcindia.com Search for the link that reads, NCL Recruitment notification 2018 Click on the link Now, candidates will be directed to a PDF Download the same and read carefully Click on the apply online option on the homepage and start applying Fill in all the necessary details and submit Take a print out of the application form for future reference

