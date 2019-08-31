NMH MP Recruitment 2019: A recruitment notification for the post of Staff nurse and auxiliary nurse midwifery (ANM) posts has been released by the National Health Mission (NHM MP). With this recruitment drive, a total of 2,779 vacancies have been notified. Out of which 2,019 post are available fro the post of ANM and 760 are on offer for staff nurse posts.

NMH MP Recruitment 2019: National Health Mission (NHM MP) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Staff nurse and auxiliary nurse-midwifery (ANM) posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,779 vacancies have been notified. Out of which 2,019 post are available fro the post of ANM and 760 are on offer for staff nurse posts.

Eligible candidates can apply for the post of NHM MP on the official website on or before September 19, 2019. NHM MP’s online application link is also given below for the candidates. Candidates who are seeking for NHM MP staff nurse should have a B.Sc in nursing degree or GNM while for NHM MP ANM recruitment, certification in ANM is required.

Age of the candidates should be between 21 years and 40 years.

For more details, NHM MP online vacancy such as salary, educational qualification etc. are available in this article.

NHM MP 2019: Steps to apply

Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website NHM MP website, on or before September 19, 2019.

Important Dates:

Commencement of date application: August 28, 2019

Last date of application: September 19, 2019

Pay unpaid/duplicate receipt: September 30, 2019

NMH MP Vacancy Details

ANM – 2019

Staff Nurse – 760

Salary:

ANM – Rs. 12,000/-

Staff Nurse – Rs. 20,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse and ANM Posts

Educational Qualification:

ANM – Candidate should be a pass out of 12th pass out and certificate in ANM

Staff Nurse – He/she should be a pass out of class 12 and GNM/ B.Sc in nursing degree

Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

For more information, check detailed information

Selection will be done on the basis of online exam. In an online examination, there will be 100 questions

