NMRC Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for various posts by the Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) on behalf of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). Candidates can apply for the same by visiting nmrcnoida.com.

A notification has been released on the behalf of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) for recruitment of various posts by the Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL). The notification has been released on the official website of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), all the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), nmrcnoida.com. The applications have been invited for selection of contractual staff for recruitment the office of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) located in Noida, Greater Noida.

As per the released notification, the roles offered are on the basis of a contract. All the shortlisted candidates will be hired for a period of 3 years at the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC)’s office in Noida and Greater Noida. The candidates are required to serve the organization for a minimum time period of 2 years.

How to apply for NMRC Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), nmrcnoida.

Step 2: Tap the registration link present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Fill all the required details in the mentioned fields of the registration form.

Step 5: Submit the application form.

Step 6: Download the fully filled application form.

Step 7: Take a print out of the application form and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

Important dates for NMRC Recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: July 22, 2019

Last date to apply online: August 21, 2019

First and last date to pay application fee: July 22, 2019, to August 21, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App