Schools are no longer allowed to assign homework to the student of classes 1 and 2, stated the directives issued by the Human Resources Development (HRD) ministry to states and union territories on Monday. The orders have also instructed the schools not to prescribe any other subjects except Language and Mathematics for class 1 and 2 and EVS and Language and Mathematics for class 3 to 5 students.

Schools are no longer allowed to assign homework to the student of classes 1 and 2, stated the directives issued by the Human Resources Development (HRD) ministry to states and union territories on Monday. The directives have also put a cap on school bags weights and have asked all the states and Union Territories schools to comply with the Centre’s instructions with an immediate effect. The move has come as an initiative of the Government of India instructing the institutions to come up with guidelines related to the homework and weight of the bags.

The orders have also instructed the schools not to prescribe any other subjects except Language and Mathematics for class 1 and 2 and EVS and Language and Mathematics for class 3 to 5 students. The schools have also been instructed not to ask students to bring additional books or extra materials that could exceed the prescribed weight limit of school bags.

As per reports, the prescribed weight limit of the school bags for the class 1 and 2 should not exceed 1.5 kg, while for the class 3 to 5 it has been set between 2kg to 3kg.

The orders have also listed the weight limit for the school bags of classes 4 to 7, which should not be more than 4 kg while for the classes 8 to 9, it should not be above 4.5 kg. Also, the weight limit for the bags of class 10 students should not exceed 5kg.

The issue of homework to the students and weight of their school bags has been catching a lot of attention for a time now. Several states have come forward asking the Centre to regulate the teaching of subjects and weight of school bags. It seems that the government has finally taken over the reign and has taken the necessary action.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More