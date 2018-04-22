CBSE has formulated new guidelines for schools mandating them to have a daily sports period. This comes to break the sedentary lifestyle of the students and to implement a healthy lifestyle apart from good education. The new guideline will mandate students to become involved in the playground with the Physical activities according to their own interest.

A senior CBSE official was quoted by PTI saying, “Health is often a state of physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. Hence, we have decided to mainstream health and physical education for class 9 to 12 with the aim of preventing them from having a sedentary lifestyle or turn into couch potatoes.” Moreover, the CBSE had asked schools to spare one period for Health and Physical Education (HPE)while preparing for the new session 2018-19’s timetable. However, the HPE will be different from that of Class 10 and 12’s Physical Education (which is an academic elective.

The official further said that the whole process of HPE, which has been merged from Health and Physical Education and Work Education will be school-based and it will be implemented and evaluated by the teachers of the schools. Also, it is not mandatory for the school to appoint only Physical Education teachers for the particular period. Every teacher in the school including the class teachers are eligible for implementing and keeping the HPE records.

