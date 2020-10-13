The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to allow a 2nd chance to students of class 9 and 11 of CISCE schools. The 3-judge bench headed by AM Khanwilkar heard both the sides and later pronounced their judgement in the favour of the CISCE.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that CISCE (Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations) school students who failed class 9th and 11th will not be allowed a second chance to write an exam again to improve their marks for promotion to next class.

A student who failed in his 11th class exams had moved Supreme court citing CBSE’s notification from May 13, 2020. CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) had given students a chance to improve their scores due to the problems faced by students amid the coronavirus pandemic. The student had requested an exception to the rule citing this notification of CBSE.

This year, CBSE had extended the relief for both 9th and 11th class students as a one time measure in the view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The lawyer of the petitioner argued that CISCE should also allow a similar relief as CBSE did to the failed students.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar had dismissed the request of the student as the CISCE officials stated that if this petition was entertained then they’d be stormed by such petitions from failed students of 9th and 11th. They said that there were around 10,000 students from about 2,500 schools who had failed their 9th and 11th examinations.

