Noida Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment 2018: Applications have been for various posts at nmrcnoida.com. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement before applying through the prescribed format.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment 2018: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has released a notification inviting applications for various posts through its official website lately and according to reports the last day for submission of the applications for the same is today i.e. on October 30, 2018. Candidates who are interested to apply for the post but have not yet completed the process can log into the official website and fill up the applications forms.

Moreover, candidates are advised to go through the official notification regarding the vacancies before applying for the same and also check if they are eligible on the website. Candidates who wish to apply need to visit www.nmrcnoida.com and check for further information. Moreover, candidates will have to send their filled up applications manually to the address given below:

Address for sending application forms:

To the Executive Director, Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, 3rd Floor, Ganga Shopping Complex, Sector 29, Noida, District Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida-201301 (UP).

Also, candidates applying for the posts will be called for NMRC Recruitment 2018 Interview only oif they are found eligible by the recruiting wing.

How to apply for Noida Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of the organisation

Search for the job notification on the homepage of the official website and click on it

Candidates will be redircted to the PDF

Read the details thoroughly and carefully before filling up the application form

Now, fill up the form and send it to the above-mentioned address within the stipulated time mentioned in the notification

