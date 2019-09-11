North Central Railway recruitment 2019: North Central Railway, Allahabad has issued the notification to fill the vacancies of Lecturer, Assistant Teacher and Primary Teacher. Recruitment will be done for North Central Railway College, Tundla, Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. Interest candidates can send their application to the principal of the institute on or before September 30.
Candidates are hereby informed that these posts are the part-time contractual basis. Selected candidates have to work for a maximum of 200 days only in a year. Whereas the maximum teaching period is up to 5 in a day. All the part-time teacher should keep in mind that they have to perform all jobs related to academics and co-curricular activities for which no extra payment will be made.
Although institutes would like to inform that teachers can be terminated any time without assigning any reason. Therefore no right will be given to teachers to claim for appointment on regular basis. Also, candidates are advised to inform institute before leaving the job and that should be before a month.
North Central Railway recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Trained Graduate Teacher
- Lecturer of Biology
- Lecturer of English
- Lecturer of Commerce
- Lecturer of History and Civics
- Lecturer of Mathematics
- Lecturer of Geography
- Lecturer of Hindi
- Lecturer of Economics
Post Graduate Teacher
- Assistant Teacher for Music or Vocal
- Assistant Teacher for PTI (Male)
- Assistant Teacher for English + Geography
- Assistant teacher for Maths + Science
- Assistant teacher for Social Science
Primary Teacher
- Primary teacher
North Central Railway recruitment 2019: Number of vacancy and salary
Trained Graduate Teacher: Total 8 posts are available and will be given Rs 27500 per month.
Post Graduate Teacher: Total 8 posts are available and will be given Rs 26250 per month.
Primary Teacher: Total 6 posts are available and will be given Rs 21250 per month.
North Central Railway recruitment 2019: Click the links below for more information