North Central Railway recruitment 2019: North Central Railway, Allahabad has invited the application for the recruitment of Lecturer, Assistant Teacher and Primary Teacher. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 30.

North Central Railway recruitment 2019: North Central Railway, Allahabad has issued the notification to fill the vacancies of Lecturer, Assistant Teacher and Primary Teacher. Recruitment will be done for North Central Railway College, Tundla, Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. Interest candidates can send their application to the principal of the institute on or before September 30.

Candidates are hereby informed that these posts are the part-time contractual basis. Selected candidates have to work for a maximum of 200 days only in a year. Whereas the maximum teaching period is up to 5 in a day. All the part-time teacher should keep in mind that they have to perform all jobs related to academics and co-curricular activities for which no extra payment will be made.

Although institutes would like to inform that teachers can be terminated any time without assigning any reason. Therefore no right will be given to teachers to claim for appointment on regular basis. Also, candidates are advised to inform institute before leaving the job and that should be before a month.

North Central Railway recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Trained Graduate Teacher

Lecturer of Biology Lecturer of English Lecturer of Commerce Lecturer of History and Civics Lecturer of Mathematics Lecturer of Geography Lecturer of Hindi Lecturer of Economics

Post Graduate Teacher

Assistant Teacher for Music or Vocal Assistant Teacher for PTI (Male) Assistant Teacher for English + Geography Assistant teacher for Maths + Science Assistant teacher for Social Science

Primary Teacher

Primary teacher

North Central Railway recruitment 2019: Number of vacancy and salary

Trained Graduate Teacher: Total 8 posts are available and will be given Rs 27500 per month.

Post Graduate Teacher: Total 8 posts are available and will be given Rs 26250 per month.

Primary Teacher: Total 6 posts are available and will be given Rs 21250 per month.

North Central Railway recruitment 2019: Click the links below for more information

Official Website

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App