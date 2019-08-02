North Central Railway Recruitment 2019 – North Central Railway (NCR): The Northern Railways has invited applications for the post of Group C and Group D employees. The current openings are for the post of scout and guide. It should be noted that the application process has begun and interested candidates can apply for the respective posts on or by August 19, 2019.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of ten seats, hence all those willing to take up the job are required to go through the official website i.e. ncr.indianrailways.gov.in. to register themselves.
For registration, follow the following steps.
North Central Railway recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Click on the link www.rrcald.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the application form
Step 3: Provide the required details and documents
Step 4: Submit the form and pay the application fee
Step 5: Take a print out of application form and payment details
The total vacancies for Northern Central Railway jobs are 10 which is divided into these parts 2 vacancy is available for cultural quota, 2 posts for Group C and 8 posts for Group D.
Total Vacancies – 10 posts
Cultural Quota – 2 posts
Group C – 2 posts
Group D – 8 posts
North Central Railway recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification
The candidate should have a minimum qualification of Intermediate or equivalent examination passed with at least 50 percent marks. The candidates should have a certificate from President’s scout and guide or Himalayan Wood Badge holder.
North Central Railway recruitment 2019: Selection Process
The selection process is based on the written examination and 1\3rd of the marks will be deducted from every wrong answer. The age limit is 18-30 years as of January 1, 2020.