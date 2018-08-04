North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018: The North Eastern Railway is offering 954 gateman jobs to the ex-servicemen of the Indian Railways. Interested and eligible candidates must apply before August 30, 2018 on North Eastern Railway's official website @ ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018: The North Eastern Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of 954 gateman posts. The application process has been started and aspirants can fill the job application form on North Eastern Railway’s official website @ ner.indianrailways.gov.in. Only ex-servicemen of the Indian Railways can apply for these 954 gateman jobs. Interested and eligible candidates must apply before August 30, 2018.

The North Eastern Railway will be selecting the candidates on the basis of a written test and an interview. Candidates should not be more than 65 years of age as on January 1, 2019.

According to the Indian Railways notification, selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 25000 with grade pay of Rs 1800 per month.

Aspirants can follow the simple steps given below to apply for the North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018 gateman posts.

Here are the steps to apply for North Eastern Railway Gorakhpur Recruitment 2018 for Gateman Posts:

Step 1: Log on to the North Eastern Railways official website @ ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the RRC option under Recruitments option

Step 3: Select the notification for contractual engagement of Ex-serviceman as Gateman’

Step 4: A PDF file has now popped up on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF file and take a printout of the application form.

Step 6: Fill the details required

Step 7: Send your application form to the President of the Railway vacancy cell.

Here is the address of the President of the Railway vacancy cell— The President of Railway Vacancy Cell, North Eastern Railway, CCS Building, Railway Road No.- 14, Gorakhpur- 273012.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More