North Eastern Railway has released a notification for the post of TGT and PGT. Interested candidates can apply online for the post from 15th June to 19th June 2019. There are 14 posts available for TGT and 12 posts available for PGT.

Eligibility criteria for the post of TGT and PGT

Educational Qualifications: Candidates are required to have a Degree, Diploma and a PG Degree from a a recognized university in the concerned subject.

Important Dates:

Starting date of submission of online application: 15th June 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 19th June 2019

North Eastern railway vacancy details:

PGT – 14 Posts

TGT – 12 Posts

Age Limitation:

Candidates between the age of 18 to 65 can apply. Age relaxation is given to the candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.

Pay scale for the posts:

Pay scale for PGT Posts – Rs 26250/ – per month

Pay scale for TGT Posts – Rs 27500/ – per month

How to apply for the post:

Interested candidates can apply for the North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2019 through the online mode. Last date for applying is 19th June 2019. Candidates are advised to take a print out of their online submitted application form for future reference.

North Eastern railway is one of the 18 railway zones in India. It is Headquartered at Gorakhpur and has 3 sub divisions-

Izzatnagar railway division Lucknow NER railway division Varanasi railway division

North Eastern railway is one of the most important transit zones. It acts as an important link for food security of the country. It takes loaded wagons from northern railway divisions like Ferozpur and move it toward Eastern belt and Northern Frontier region.

