North Western Railways recruitment:North Western Railways has released its official notification for the post of ACT apprentices. There are a total of 2090 apprentice vacancies to fill. The Official notification was released today on November 30, 2018 and aspirants can apply on the official website of North Western Railways @ rrcjaipur.in. The last date to fill the online application is on December 30, 2018.
It is a golden opportunity for class 10th pass candidates to get an apprentice job at the North Western Railways. Check the details below :
Eligibility:
- Applicants should hold their matriculation (Class 10) certificate with minimum 50 % marks
- The applicants must hold an ITI certificate/equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT/SCVT
- The candidates who pass both the criteria are eligible for the position of apprentice at North Western Railways. And can apply for the vacancies
Important dates:
Online application link portal open : November 30, 2018
Online application link portal closes : December 30, 2018
Vacancy Details:
- Jaipur division- 503
- Ajmer division- 420
- Bikaner division- 412
- Jodhpur division- 410
- BTC Carriage Ajmer – 166
- Carriage workshop Jodhpur – 85
- BTC LOCO Ajmer – 57
- Carriage workshop Bikaner – 37
Age:
- Minimum age: 15 years
- Maximum age: 23 years
North Western Railway Application Fee:
- For General and OBC candidate: 100/-
- For backward classes- SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates: No Fee
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Percentage of Marks (10th Class) & eligibility criteria. Aspirants are suggested to go through the official notification @ rrcjaipur.in.
