North Western Railways has released its official notification for the post of ACT apprentices. There are a total of 2090 apprentice vacancies to fill. The Official notification was released today on November 30, 2018 and aspirants can apply on the official website of North Western Railways @ rrcjaipur.in. The last date to fill the online application is on December 30, 2018.

North Western Railways recruitment:North Western Railways has released its official notification for the post of ACT apprentices. There are a total of 2090 apprentice vacancies to fill. The Official notification was released today on November 30, 2018 and aspirants can apply on the official website of North Western Railways @ rrcjaipur.in. The last date to fill the online application is on December 30, 2018.

It is a golden opportunity for class 10th pass candidates to get an apprentice job at the North Western Railways. Check the details below :

Eligibility:

Applicants should hold their matriculation (Class 10) certificate with minimum 50 % marks The applicants must hold an ITI certificate/equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT/SCVT The candidates who pass both the criteria are eligible for the position of apprentice at North Western Railways. And can apply for the vacancies

Important dates:

Online application link portal open : November 30, 2018

Online application link portal closes : December 30, 2018

Vacancy Details:

Jaipur division- 503 Ajmer division- 420 Bikaner division- 412 Jodhpur division- 410 BTC Carriage Ajmer – 166 Carriage workshop Jodhpur – 85 BTC LOCO Ajmer – 57 Carriage workshop Bikaner – 37

Age:

Minimum age: 15 years Maximum age: 23 years

North Western Railway Application Fee:

For General and OBC candidate: 100/- For backward classes- SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates: No Fee



Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Percentage of Marks (10th Class) & eligibility criteria. Aspirants are suggested to go through the official notification @ rrcjaipur.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More