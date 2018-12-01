North Western Railways recruitment:North Western Railways  has released its official  notification for the post of ACT apprentices. There are a total of  2090 apprentice vacancies to fill. The Official notification was released today on November 30, 2018 and aspirants can apply on the official website of North Western Railways @ rrcjaipur.in. The last date to fill the online application is on  December 30, 2018. 

It is a golden opportunity for class 10th pass candidates to get an apprentice job at the North Western Railways. Check the details below :

Eligibility:

  1. Applicants should hold their matriculation (Class 10) certificate with minimum 50 % marks
  2. The applicants must hold an ITI certificate/equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT/SCVT
  3. The candidates who pass both the criteria are eligible for the position of apprentice at North Western Railways. And can apply for the vacancies

 Important dates:

Online application link portal open : November 30, 2018

Online application link portal closes : December 30, 2018

Vacancy Details:

  1. Jaipur division- 503
  2. Ajmer division- 420
  3. Bikaner division- 412
  4. Jodhpur division- 410
  5. BTC Carriage Ajmer – 166
  6. Carriage workshop Jodhpur – 85
  7. BTC LOCO Ajmer – 57
  8. Carriage workshop Bikaner – 37

Age:

  1. Minimum age: 15 years
  2. Maximum age: 23 years

North Western Railway Application Fee:

  1. For General and OBC candidate: 100/-
  2. For backward classes-  SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates: No Fee 

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Percentage of Marks (10th Class) & eligibility criteria. Aspirants are suggested to go through the official notification @ rrcjaipur.in.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

 