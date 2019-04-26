Northern Railway Recruitment 2019: The walk-in interview will be on May 14, 2019, at 10: 30 am. The interviews will be taking place at Senior Board Personnel Officer, Divisional Railway Manager office, Northern Railway, Lucknow.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2019: Northern Railway has invited applications for the post of Junior Resident/House Officer posts. Walk-in interviews for the same will be conducted on May 14, 2019. Shortlisted candidates will be hired on a contractual basis. The job opening is for 9 vacancies.

Important Dates

Notification Date: April 23, 2019 (passed) Walk-in Date and Time: May 14, 2019, and 10:30 am

Eligibility Criteria

For General/Unreserved category: 35 years (As on April 23, 2019) For SC/ST category: Relaxation of upper age limit by 05 years For OBC category: Relaxation by 03 years Qualification: MBBS from a recognized institution with internship experience

Job location: Northern Railway Hospital, Charbagh, Lucknow

Walk-in interview venue: Senior Board Personnel Officer, Divisional Railway Manager office, Northern Railway, Lucknow

Vacancy Details: Number of Posts (total=9)

For Surgery: 02 For Medicine: 03 For Pathology: 01 For Anaesthesia: 01 For Chest: 02The candidates will be selected on the basis of their interview round.

Here’s how to apply: Eligible candidates are required to appear for the interview after they have filled the application form in the prescribed format (form attached below) along with self0-attested copies of relevant documents and certificates. The candidates should also note to bring their original documents for cross-verification.

Application form link: https://media.9curry.com/uploads/attachment/attachment/41387/northern-railway-walk-in-for-junior-residents-house-officer-posts-advt-details-application-form-462a9a.pdf

For more information, visit: https://nr.indianrailways.gov.in/recruitment_info.jsp?lang=0&id=0,4

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App