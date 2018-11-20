NPCIL recruitment 2018: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Grade - 1 (Group C) posts. The online application process will begin on November 27 and the last date for submission of application is December 14. All interested candidates can register to appear for the examination at www.npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL recruitment 2018: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Grade – 1 (Group C) posts. The online application process will begin on November 27 and the last date for submission of application is December 14. All interested candidates can register to appear for the examination at www.npcilcareers.co.in, the official website of NPCIL. The selected candidates will be posted at Madras Atomic Power Station located in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district.

The candidates applying for the positions should be between the age group of 18 to 24 years. Among total 13 posts, three are reserved for PwBD (persons with benchmark disability). The NPCIL is a state-owned enterprise, under the Department of Atomic Energy, is responsible for the generation of nuclear power for electricity. The headquarters or corporate office of Nuclear Power Corporation of India is located in Mumbai.

NPCIL Assistant Grade – 1 (Group C) vacancy details:

Assistant Grade I(HR) – 05 posts

Assistant Grade I (F&A) – 05 posts

Assistant Grade I (C&MM) – 03 posts

Age Limit:

The candidates applying for the positions should be between the age group of 21 to 28 years.

Reservation:

Among total 13 posts, three are reserved for PwBD (persons with benchmark disability) OH-1, HH-1, VH-1.

Further details regarding the qualification, age limit and experience can be viewed by visiting @ www.npcil.nic.in.

