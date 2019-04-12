NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for the posts of Executive Trainees through its official website. Reportedly, there are 200 vacancies against the posts and candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website - npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has issued the recruitment notification, applications have been invited for the post of Executive Trainees. There are a total of 200 vacancies for the post of Executive Trainees. The candidates can apply for the same online through the official website of NPCIL, npcilcareers.co.in. The last date t apply for the posts is April 23, 2019. The candidates can apply for the recruitment with their GATE scores.

Vacancy details for the NPCIL recruitment 2019:

Total: 200 vacancies

Post wise vacancy details:

Mechanical: 83 vacancies

Chemical: 13 vacancies

Electrical: 45 vacancies

Electronics: 14 vacancies

Instrumentation: 5 vacancies

Civil: 40 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should hold a Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)Engineering, Masters of Technology (M.Tech.). The candidates are required to apply on the basis of their GATE 2017, 2018 or 2019 score.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the general category candidates is 30 years, for the candidates of OBC category, the upper age limit is 33 years, for the SC, ST category, the upper age limit is 35 years and for the candidates of PWD category, the upper age limit is 40 years.

Application fee:

The general category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. all the candidates who are belonging to any of the reserved categories are not supposed to pay any application fee.

Important dates:

First date to apply online for the NPCIL recruitment 2019: April 9, 2019

Last date to apply online for the NPCIL recruitment 2019: April 23, 2019

How to apply?

The candidates can apply for the recruitment process by visiting the official website of NPCIL, npcilcareers.co.in before the last date which is April 23, 2019.

Direct link to go to the official website of NPCIL: https://npcilcareers.co.in/MainSite/default.aspx

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More