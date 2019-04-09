NPCIL Recruitment 2019: The NPCIL has invited applications for 200 posts of Executive Trainee. The candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of NPCIL, npcilcareers.co.in. The last date to apply for the same is April 23, 2019.

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has issued a recruitment notification. According to the official notification of recruitment for the posts of Executive Trainee, the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), npcilcareers.co.in. There are a total number of 200 vacancies for the post of Executive Trainee.

Important dates for the NPCIL Executive recruitment 2019:

First date to apply: April 4, 2019

Last date to apply: April 23, 2019

Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Executive Trainee recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must possess a B.E. (Bachelor of Engineering), B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology), B.Sc. (Bachelor of Science from engineering) or a five year integrated degree in M.Tech (Masters of Technology) in the relevant engineering discipline in order to apply for the NPCIL 2019 vacancies.

Candidates with valid GATE 2017, 2018 or the GATE 2019 score can also apply for the NPCIL recruitment 2019.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the candidates of general and EWS category is 26 years.

The upper age limit for the candidates of OBC category is 29 years.

The upper age limit for the candidates of SC and ST category is 31 years.

The age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved category as per the official notification.

CLICK HERE to check the official advertisement of the recruitment.

About NPCIL:

The NPCIL or the Nuclear Power Corporation of India is basically an organisation based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It was created in the year 1987. The organisation is controlled by the Government of India and it is responsible for generating nuclear power for electricity. The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) administers the NPCIL.

