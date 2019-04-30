NPCIL Recruitment 2019: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) invited over 200 applicants for the post of Executive Trainee on April 9, 2019. The NPCIL has concluded the application process of the 200 vacancies which were released on the official website of NPCIL i.e. www.npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL Recruitment 2019 @ www.npcilcareers.co.in: The Engineering graduates were invited by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for the post of Executive Trainee via GATE 2019/ 2018/ 2017 in the Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Instrumentation, Electronics and Civil departments. The NPCIL GATE Recruitment 2019 has released over 200 vacancies for the interested and eligible candidates. The aspirants who are willing to apply for the same but still haven’t applied are advised to visit the official website of NPCIL i.e. www.npcilcareers.co.in and submit the required details today i.e April 30, 2019, before 04:30 PM.

NPCIL released over 200 posts of Executive Trainee for 2019:

Mechanical : 83 Posts

: 83 Posts Chemical : 13 Posts

: 13 Posts Electrical : 45 Posts

: 45 Posts Electronics : 14 Posts

: 14 Posts Instrumentation : 05 Posts

: 05 Posts Civil: 40 Posts

NOTE: Recruitment of ET-2019 in NPCIL through GATE 2017/2018/2019. Interviews are scheduled tentatively from 20th May 2019 to 24th May 2019. Interviews for Chemical, Electronics & Instrumentation Disciplines will be held at Mumbai only.

Education Qualification:

Interested candidates who are willing to apply for the post of Executive Trainee must have a degree in BE/B Tech/B Sc (Engineering)/5 year Integrated M Tech. Minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in one of the 6 engineering disciplines is a mandate for all aspirants.

Also, GATE2017 / GATE2018 / GATE2019 score of the interested candidate in the engineering discipline should be valid with a minimum score of 60 per cent marks.

Age Limit for interested candidates who are willing to apply for the post of Executive Trainee:

General or EWS: 26 Years

OBC: 29 Years

SC or ST: 31 Years

Each and every selected Trainee will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 35,000. After completing the training of Executive, the selected candidate will be appointed as Scientific Officer/ C in Group A with a pay scale of Rs 56,100 per month.

Steps to apply for the post of Executive Trainee before 04:30 PM:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NPCIL i.e. www.npcilcareers.co.in

Step 2: Click to the link that reads ‘Recruitment of Executive Trainees-2019 through GATE 2017/2018/2019.’

Step 3: Then click to the link that says Click here to know How to Apply

Step 4: Click on the APPLY button.

Step 5: Make your application payment after submitting the required personal details.

Note: If the registration process mentioned above shows closed on the official website of NPCIL, interested candidates will have to wait for NPCIL Recruitment 2020.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App