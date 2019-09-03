NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited has released the notification for the posts of Trade Apprentice Posts. Eligible candidates must apply online by visiting the official website of NPCIL. Candidate must note that the last date to apply for the post is September 16, 2019.

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the job notification for the posts of Trade Apprentice Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website on or before September 16, 2019. Candidate must apply before the last date so as to avoid the last-minute rush, A total of 54 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentice has been notified through this recruitment drive.

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) npcilcareers.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, go to the recruitment notification

Step 3: Read the instructions

Step 4: Apply online

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Important points

The last date for submitting the application forms is September 16, 2019

Total number of post for Trade Apprentice: 54

Also, all candidates those who have passed the ITI are eligible to apply for the posts.

About NPCIL

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited is an Indian public sector undertaking based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is wholly owned by the Government of India and is responsible for the generation of nuclear power for electricity. NPCIL is administered by the Department of Atomic Energy.

Earlier this month, NPCIL has also released the 43 posts of Stipendiary Trainee, and the last date to submit the application form was august 3, 2019.

