NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the job notification for the posts of Trade Apprentice Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website on or before September 16, 2019. Candidate must apply before the last date so as to avoid the last-minute rush, A total of 54 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentice has been notified through this recruitment drive.
NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply online
Step 1: Visit the official website of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) npcilcareers.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage of the website, go to the recruitment notification
Step 3: Read the instructions
Step 4: Apply online
NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Important points
- The last date for submitting the application forms is September 16, 2019
- Total number of post for Trade Apprentice: 54
- Also, all candidates those who have passed the ITI are eligible to apply for the posts.
About NPCIL
The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited is an Indian public sector undertaking based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is wholly owned by the Government of India and is responsible for the generation of nuclear power for electricity. NPCIL is administered by the Department of Atomic Energy.
Earlier this month, NPCIL has also released the 43 posts of Stipendiary Trainee, and the last date to submit the application form was august 3, 2019.