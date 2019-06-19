NPCIL Recruitment 2019: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India has invited applications to fill 68 posts of Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician and Scientific Assistant Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 27th June to 11th July.2019.

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for the post of Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician and Scientific Assistant Posts on official website npcil.nic.in/index.aspx. Candidates can apply for the post on the official website www.npcilcareers.co.in from 27th June to 11th July 2019.

The NPCIL, which was registered as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 in September 1987, is a Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). The Company was registered with the objectives of operating atomic power plants and implementing atomic power projects for generation of electricity. NPCIL also has equity participation in BHAVINI, another PSU of DAE which implements the Fast Breeder Reactors programme in the country.﻿

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

– Submission of Online Application begins on – June 27, 2019

– Submission of Online Application closes on – July 11, 2019

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total posts: 42 Posts

Plant Operator – 11

Electrician – 7

Electronic Mechanic/ Instrument Mechanic – 9

Fitter – 8

Machinist – 1

Welder – 1

Draftsman – 1

Plumber – 2

Carpenter – 2

Stipendiary Trainees/ Scientific Assistant – 25 Posts

Mechanical Engineering – 8

Electrical Engineering – 6

Electronics Engineering / Instrumentation Engineering – 4

Civil Engineering – 3

Physics – 3

Chemistry – 1

Scientific Assistant – 1 post

Safety Supervisor – 1

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limitation

Stipendiary Trainees/ Technician – 18 to 24 years

Stipendiary Trainees/ Scientific Assistant – 18 to 25 years

Scientific Assistant – 30 years

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

Application fee for Gen/ OBC candidates is Rs 700.

There is no fee for SC/ ST or PWD candidates.

For more clarity candidates are advised to log on to the official website of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. Newsx.com will update you regarding change of dates or other factors on a priority basis.

