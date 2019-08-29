NPPA New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of Senior Consultant and Consultant by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, New Delhi. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before August 31, 2019. Last date for submitting the application is August 31, 2019.

NPPA New Delhi Recruitment 2019: National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, New Delhi has invited the applications for the posts of Senior Consultant and Consultant. Candidates who are interested can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before August 31, 2019. The last date for submitting the application is August 31, 2019

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority Vacancy Details

Senior Consultant (Pharma): 02

Consultant (Pharma): 02

Consultant (Cost): 02

Consultant (Legal): 02

Consultant (Medical Devices): 02

Consultant (Data Analysis): 02

Senior Consultant (Pharma): B.Pharma./M.Pharma./M.Sc. in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Life Science, Microbiology from any recognised university.

Consultant (Pharma): B.Pharma./M.Pharma./M.Sc. in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Life Science, Microbiology.

Consultant (Cost): CA/CMA with 02 years experience OR CA (Inter) /CMA (Inter) with 4 years experience.

Consultant (Legal): Graduate Degree in Law (LLB) and Candidates should have knowledge of phrama industry/activities.

Consultant (Medical Devices): Ph.D./B.Tech./B.Sc./M.Sc. in Technology/Bio- Medical Engineering.

Consultant (Data Analysis): B.Sc./M.Sc. degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Science/IT.

Candidates who are interested can apply for the post after sending in applications to Director (Admin), National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, 5th Floor, YMCA Cultural Center Building, 1 Jai Singh Road, New Delhi – 110001 on or before 31 August 2019.

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) was constituted vide Government of India Resolution dated August 29, 1997. It was an attached office of the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers as an independent Regulator. Main aim fo NPP is to regulate the pricing of drugs. It is important to ensure the availability and accessibility of medicines at affordable prices.

The primary functions of NPP os to implement and enforce the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order in accordance with the powers delegated to it. Another responsibility fo NPP is to undertake the legal matters arising out of the decisions of the Authority.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App