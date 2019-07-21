NR recruitment notification 2019: The Northern Railway recently announced the post for Orthopedic Doctor and GDMO. Candidates can apply for the post @nr.indianrailways.gov.in

NR recruitment notification 2019: The Northern Railway recently invited applicants for Orthopedic Doctor and GDMO post. Candidates who are willing to apply for the job must submit the form on the official website of Northern Railway(NR). The last date to apply for the job is August 27 2019. Click on the link to apply for the post @nr.indianrailways.gov.in

Candidates must know, that the form will display in an online mode and candidates can get the form from the official website of NR and no other source. The form will appear in PDF form and candidates should download it.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: 27 Aug 2019

Northern Railway Vacancy Details

Orthopaedic Doctor – 1 Post General

Duty Doctor – 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Orthopedic Doctor and GDMO Posts

CMP Ortho Specialist – Candidate should have done MS Orthopedic from a recognized University.

General Duty Doctor – Minimum MBBS

Salary structure for Orthopedic Doctor and GDMO Posts

GDMO – Rs. 75000/-

Specialist 1st year – Rs. 95000/-

Specialist 2nd Year – Rs. 1,05,000/-

Super Specialist –Rs. 1, 15, 000/-

Age Limit – 50 years

Candidates must know that during the form filling process, candidates have to submit the verified document, including 10th,12th mark sheet with Aadhar card and a passport size photograph. After filling the form candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further references.

