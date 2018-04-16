National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSCL) has started receiving application forms against 258 vacancies for the posts of Management Trainee and Others from April 14. The last date of Application is May 5, 2018. Candidates have to submit the application form before 5:00PM.

The National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSCL), New Delhi has started receiving application forms for the 258 vacancies for the posts of Management Trainee and Others. According to reports, the candidates can fill the forms online through the official website of the organisation i.e. indiaseeds.com. The candidates who are interested to apply for the relevant posts must submit the filled up application form by the 5th of May before 5:00PM.

Also, to fill up the application form online, the candidate has to go through the details in the notification and check the fields such as eligibility criteria, education qualification, age limit and other necessary details to fill up the form. Moreover, the candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination, which has been already announced by the department. Candidates will be called for an Interview on the basis of marks in written examination.

The following are the number of vacancies along with categories –

Management Trainee — 58

Senior Trainees – 78

Diploma Trainees – 12

Trainees – 89

Trainee Mate – 21

To apply for the post of Diploma trainee in Agriculture Engineering – The applicant must have 3 years Diploma in Agriculture Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a Govt. recognised Polytechnic/Institution. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.

To apply for the post of Diploma trainee in Civil Engineering – The applicant must have 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a Govt. recognised Polytechnic/Institution. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.

For detailed information, candidates can log on to the official website of NSCL- http://indiaseeds.com/current-career.html

Meanwhile, the application process had started on April 14, 2018, which will continue till 5th May 2018. The online application ends at 5:00PM on May 5. The written examination will be held on May 27th this year in two shifts i.e. Morning and Afternoon.

