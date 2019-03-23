NSD admissions 2019 applications invited: The National School of Drama has released the application forms for the three-year diploma in dramatic arts. The application process for the three-year diploma in dramatic arts has started and will end on April 15, 2019.

The National School of Drama (NSD) has invited applications for the three-year diploma in dramatic arts. The course will commence on August 5, 2019. The application process for the three-year diploma in dramatic arts has started and will end on April 15, 2019. The candidates who are interested in pursuing the course can apply for the same on the official website of the National School of Drama (NSD), nsd.gov.in. To match the eligibility requirements for the diploma, candidates need to appear and qualify the entrance exam. The candidates who will clear the entrance exam will be eligible for the workshop sessions in NSD. The preliminary test for the admissions will start from May 6 and will go on till June 16, 2019. The guidelines and study material for the entrance exam will be available on the official website of the National School of Drama (NSD), nsd.gov.in. The workshop will last for five days and will be organised in Delhi from July 1 to July 5, 2019. Travel expense will be provided to the candidates for the final round of selection. The selected candidates will have a fitness examination at NSD Delhi before the final selection.

Exam dates of National School of Drama (NSD) admissions 2019:

Delhi: May 6 to May 11

Jaipur: May 13, May 14

Lucknow: May 16, May 17

Bhopal: May 20 to May 22

Chandigarh: May 24, May 25

Mumbai: May 28 to May 31

Chennai: June 3

Bengaluru: June 6

Patna: June 8, June 9

Guwahati: June 11

Bhubaneshvar: June 13

Kolkata: June 15, June 16

Eligibility for National School of Drama (NSD) admissions 2019:

Education: The interested candidates need to hold a graduate degree in any subject with proper knowledge in Hindi or English. The candidates must have participated in a minimum of six theatre productions.

Age: The applicant must be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit for the admission is 30 years but for the people belonging to the reserved category, the maximum age is 35 years.

Documents required for National School of Drama (NSD) admissions 2019:

1: Proof of theatre experience.

2: Three recommendations from the theatre experts.

Steps to apply for the National School of Drama (NSD) admissions 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National School of Drama (NSD), nsd.gov.in

Step 2: Tap the admissions open link present on the home page.

Step 3: Tap on the register yourself link and fill the details correctly and submit.

Step 4: A login id and a password will be generated.

Step 5: Use the provided details to log-in to the candidate’s user portal.

Step 6: Fill the application form and recheck all the details.

Step 7: Upload the required documents with the application form.

Step 8: Make the online application fee payment.

Application fee for the National School of Drama (NSD) admission 2019:

Candidates will have to pay an online application fee of Rs 50 in order to apply for the entrance exam.

