NSD Recruitment 2019: The National School of Drama, New Delhi has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of fresh candidates to the post of Assistant Professor. According to the notification, the application process is now open for the post and those interested can submit their applications through the official portal through the prescribed format on or before the last date.
According to reports, the last date for submission of the online applications through the prescribed format is September 23, 2019. Candidates need to visit the official website of NSD for more information – https://nsd.gov.in/delhi/
NSD Recruitment 2019: Important Date
Closure of the online application process through the official website – September 23, 2019
NSD Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Name and Number of Vacant positions
Assistant Professor (Classical Indian Drama): 1 post
Assistant Professor (Music): 1 post
Assistant Professor (Acting): 1 post
NSD Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Qualification: Candidates must have a BA degree in any discipline from a recognized University with a diploma from NSD in dramatics or a Masters in the relevant subject.
Age Limit: Candidates belonging from SC/ST/OBC will get the age relaxation as per government norms. Moreover, Employees of NSD will get 5 years age relaxation as on 01/07/2019.
How to check the NSD Recruitment 2019 notification online?
- Candidates need to log into the official website – https://nsd.gov.in/delhi/
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Vacancy Delhi”
- On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window
- Here, click on the option that reads, “Advertisement Details in English” or “Advertisement Details in Hindi”
- On clicking, a pdf containing the details such as Education qualification, Payscale, and How to Apply will be displayed
- Download and take a print out of the same for reference