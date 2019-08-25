NSD Recruitment 2019: The National School of Drama or NSD has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Professor. Candidates can check the details of the recruitment process given below and start applying online. The last date for submission of online application is September 23, 2019.

NSD Recruitment 2019: The National School of Drama, New Delhi has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of fresh candidates to the post of Assistant Professor. According to the notification, the application process is now open for the post and those interested can submit their applications through the official portal through the prescribed format on or before the last date.

According to reports, the last date for submission of the online applications through the prescribed format is September 23, 2019. Candidates need to visit the official website of NSD for more information – https://nsd.gov.in/delhi/

NSD Recruitment 2019: Important Date

Closure of the online application process through the official website – September 23, 2019

NSD Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Name and Number of Vacant positions

Assistant Professor (Classical Indian Drama): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Music): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Acting): 1 post

NSD Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Qualification: Candidates must have a BA degree in any discipline from a recognized University with a diploma from NSD in dramatics or a Masters in the relevant subject.

Age Limit: Candidates belonging from SC/ST/OBC will get the age relaxation as per government norms. Moreover, Employees of NSD will get 5 years age relaxation as on 01/07/2019.

How to check the NSD Recruitment 2019 notification online?

Candidates need to log into the official website – https://nsd.gov.in/delhi/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Vacancy Delhi”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, click on the option that reads, “Advertisement Details in English” or “Advertisement Details in Hindi”

On clicking, a pdf containing the details such as Education qualification, Payscale, and How to Apply will be displayed

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

