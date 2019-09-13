NTA 2019: Now the image correction window for UGC NET Dec 2019, JEE Mains, IIFT Exam and CSIR NET Dec Exam is open. Students can upload the correct images by visiting the official websites. They can also go through below-mentioned details and know how to correct images

NTA 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened image correction windows for UGC NET Dec 2019, JEE Mains, IIFT Exam and CSIR NET Dec Exam. It will allow students to upload correct images if there are any discrepancies in the images uploaded earlier. This option is available on the websites of the respective exams. Students can visit the below-mentioned websites to avail the facility.

NTA Exam websites

UGC NET Dec 2019 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in JEE MAINS at jeemain.nta.nic.in IIFT 2020 at iift.nta.nic.in CSIR UGC NET 2019 at csirnet.nta.nic.in

NTA Exam: Chek how to correct images

First, you need to visit the official website of the respective exam. On the homepage, you will find a link that reads remove image discrepancy under the current events section. Here, click on the said link that will redirect you to the login page. Enter your credentials and upload a new image.

Earlier, the NTA had opened the online application process for the December 2019 UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET examinations from September 9. The UGC NET will be held from December 2 to December 6, 2019. On the other side, the CSIR UGC NET will be conducted on December 15, 2019. Candidates can apply through the official website at nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in.

Check steps to apply UGC NET December 2019:

Visit the official website at ntanet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads UGC NET December. You will be taken to a new page. Enter your credentials. You need to upload the required documents. Here, make an online payment. Hit the submit option. Lastly, download the hall tickets and take a printout for future reference.

Students have been advised to take hall tickets along on the day of examination. No student will be allowed to sit in the exam center if they are not carrying admit cards. The NTA officials will ensure whether students are carrying hall tickets or not.

