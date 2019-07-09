NTA AIAPGET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET). Candidates can download the same by visiting ntaaiagpet.nic.in.

NTA AIAPGET 2019: The admit card for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). the entrance exam for the same is scheduled to be held on July 14, 2019. The timing for the same has been shifted from morning to afternoon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam is scheduled to start at 2:30 pm and it will end at 4:00 pm. All the candidates who have filled the application form for the same can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), ntaaiagpet.nic.in.

The exam will consist of 400 marks and is held for admissions in the AYUSH based courses including Unani, Homeopathy and other colleges in India. The test will be held in many languages. The admit card for the same also consists of the venue and the reporting time.

Steps to download the AIAPGET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), ntaaiapget.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying admit card present at the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

Previously, the ministry of AYUSH conducted the examination for the same but now the National Testing Agency (NTA) will control the examination. All the candidates who will qualify the exams will be eligible for the process of counselling.

Exam Pattern for AIAPGET 2019:

All the candidates will have a total time of 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete the exam. The total number of questions in the exam will be 100 and each question will carry 1 mark and for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

