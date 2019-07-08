National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the admit card/ hall ticket of AIAPGET 2019. Candidates can download the result from the official website ntaaiapget.nic.in.

NTA AIAPGET 2019 admit card has been declared by the National Testing Agency(NTA). A massive number of candidates have participated for the exam and eagerly waiting for the admit card. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now download the admit card from the official website ntaaiapget.nic.in.

The admit card has been published only in the online mode and the students can download the hall ticket from the official website only. The hall ticket/ admit card is the mandatory document to carry for all students. Without the hall ticket candidates will not be allowed in the exam hall. Candidates will have to carry an ID proof which is valid along with the admit card. The hall ticket/admit card has been published for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET). The exam will be conducted on July 14, 2019.

Steps to download AIAPGET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website ntaaiapget.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click the admit card link.

Step 3: On clicking the link, candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen of the candidates.

Step 5: Students need to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

The AIAPGET exam constitutes of 400-mark while the courses based on Homeopathy, Unani etc. The AIAPGET exam admit card consists of candidates reporting time details, venue and other details. The exam will be conducted in multiple regional languages.

