NTA AIAPGET admit card 2019 released @ ntaaiapget.nic.in: The admit card for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) has been released by the National Testing Agency. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 14, 2019, from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. Candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website of NTA AIAPGET.

Many candidates have applied for the AIAPGET entrance exam and they all have been waiting for the hall ticket since long. Now that the admit card has been released by the NTA candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e. nta.ac.in or ntaaiapget.nic.i

NTA AIAPGET admit card 2019: Steps to download hall ticket.

Step 1: Login the official website ofNTA AIAPGET, ntaaiapget.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admit card link’

Step 3: Candidates will then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: After Submitting, the admit card will appear on the screen which the candidates need to download.

AIAPGET entrance exam is held for admission to MD / MS / PG DIPLOMA Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions & Universities/ Deemed Universities across the country. Candidates must note that it’s mandatory for them to carry the hall ticket or the admit card in the examination hall.

The AIAPGET admit card will contain the details such as venue and reporting time and candidates need to follow the same religiously, Also the candidates are advised to carry a ID proof along with the admit card in the examination hall.

