The results for the AIEEA PG counselling result 2019 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can visit nta.ac.in to check their result.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the AIEEA PG counselling result 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the exam were waiting eagerly for the declaration of the result. The result for the same has been announced on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). All the students who have appeared for the same can visit the official websit3e of the National Testing Agency (NTA), nta.ac.in. All the candidates must keep it in mind that the result can be accessed and checked on the official website of their National Testing Agency (NTA), nta.ac.in. All the candidates who got shortlisted will be eligible to get admissions in various disciplines of Agriculture and Allied Sciences. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has organised the AIEEA PG exam 2019 which is a national level entrance exam.

Step to check AIEEA PG 2019 Counselling Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download your NTA AIEEA 2019 result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and a keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

About NTA:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is a body under the Indian Government that is approved by the Union Council of Ministers and it was founded in the year 2017. The NEET conducts the JEE-Main, NEET-UG, NET, CMAT, GPAC and a few more exams at the national level in India.

